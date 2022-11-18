Fri. Nov 18th, 2022

British government cuts tens of billions and raises taxes | Economy

Xi confronts Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau: You leaked everything to the press | Abroad

Republicans get expected majority in House of Representatives

Brazil wants to stop deforestation and organize a climate summit in the Amazon | climate

200 healthcare workers in Suriname receive land papers

Donald Trump is running for office and wants to become president of the United States again | Abroad

Grumpy on plans to extend paid parking: “It’s already a crisis and then it will be added”

Rugby player Conway, who had his finger amputated for the All Blacks, has died

Pelosi steps down as Democratic leader after House Abroad loss

VVD deputy: ‘According to the Americans, the design of the EBI is wrong’

