Pedestrian area – PvdA Leiden

As the third largest city in the Netherlands, Leiden has a pedestrian policy! The city council recently approved it. Good news, we think, because this way it will be more pleasant and safer to walk and run in the city. An improvement for all of us!

Because everyone walks every day: from home to your bike or car, to a shop or pub or that lunchtime stroll in the Singelpark. With the new pedestrian policy, the municipality can ensure that we can quickly make our city more pedestrian friendly. With more rest areas and benches and by making pedestrian crossings clearer, for example. In particular, the new pedestrian policy is an improvement for many vulnerable road users. Think about people with walking difficulties, the elderly, and people with children and strollers.

Reluctant to shared space

At our request, the municipality is reluctant to use the space reserved in the new pedestrian policy. These are places where no or almost no traffic rules apply. At the moment we have two in the city: the station square (center side) and the intersection where ‘t Gangetje, Korevaarstraat and Breestraat exit. In the shared space, all types of road users walk, cycle and pass each other.

This causes a lot of stress, especially for vulnerable road users, such as the elderly. This is why we proposed that if the municipality opts for shared space in a redevelopment, the municipality must first submit a well-founded argument to the municipal council. We thus ensure that the shared space is not automatically chosen and that the municipal council is well involved.

Read the full pedestrian policy here