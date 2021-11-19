PEC Zwolle strict Dick Schreuder as new coach | Football

Alfred Schreuder’s brother, who recently left FC Barcelona in the footsteps of Ronald Koeman, comes from Vitesse. He had been active in Arnhem since last summer as assistant to head coach Thomas Letsch.

Schreuder, 50, previously worked as an assistant at German club TSG Hoffenheim and the Philadelphia Union of the United States. He only acted as a head coach for the amateurs.

“PEC Zwolle are a very nice club with a good vision which suits me and I am very happy with this opportunity,” said Schreuder. “Of course the club are in rough weather, but I can’t wait to get started. We will all work together for one goal: to keep PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie!

According to Technical Director Mike Willems, Schreuder fits “perfectly” into the developed profile. “He has an innovative vision, drive and personality for football. It makes me happy that we were able to cope with Dick so quickly, so that he can immediately get in front of the group from Friday. The new head coach is therefore introduced to Zwolle.

Langeler decided to resign on Tuesday. The 51-year-old coach, who returned to the club last summer, saw “too little hindsight” to improve PEC Zwolle’s performance in the short term. Led by Langeler, the club from the capital of Overijssel have won only one league match this season, against Heracles Almelo (1-0) at the end of last month.

PEC is at the back of the Eredivisie group with 4 points in twelve matches.