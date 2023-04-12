12 apr 2023 om 11:35Update: 36 minuten geleden

It is smaller than an ice cream stick and weighs a little more than a packet of coffee. Chihuahua Pearl from the US state of Florida has been declared the smallest dog in the world.

Pearl is 9.14 centimeters tall and weighs 553 grams. It is as long as a 1 dollar bill. When she was born, Pearl weighed only 28 grams. She was recently named the world’s smallest dog by the Guinness Book of World Records.

With this, she beats her sister Milly, who died in 2020. Milly was 9.65 inches tall and had already received the title of the smallest dog in the world.

“We’re lucky to have her,” said Pearl owner Vanesa Semler, who also owned Milly. “And to have this unique opportunity to break our own record and share this great news with the world.”

“Form of animal abuse”

Animal organizations have criticized the breeding of Chihuahuas as a form of animal abuse. Dogs are deliberately bred to get smaller and smaller, which comes at the expense of their health.

The Netherlands has strict rules for breeders. For example, a dog’s muzzle should not be too short, and the animal’s health should come first.

‘s Werelds kleinste hond Pearl is ook kleiner dan een afstandsbediening. Foto: Guinness Book of World Records

The Guinness Book of World Records recently featured Pearl on a set of an Italian talent show in Milan. Owner Semler brought his Chihuahua into an Easter egg-shaped seat and said they were in the Italian town together for some shopping.