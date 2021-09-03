Today Pearl Jam is celebrating the 30th anniversary of “Ten” and the 25th anniversary of “No Code” with fan memorabilia, new digital releases and broadcasts from Moline’s hit concert in 2014. Epic Recordings & Old Records , catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, advanced digital remixes released of “Ten” and “No Code”.

Pearl Jam celebrates the anniversary of its two flagship albums “Ten” and “No Code”, released the same day 5 years later. In the fall of 1991, a period known as “The Sixty Days That Changed Rock”, epic albums were released by Soundgarden, Nirvana, Guns ‘N’ Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica and Pearl Jam. , including the song Ten.

The Ten Club (Pearl Jam fan community) is hosting a free streaming event for the historic Moline concert in Illinois (October 17, 2014), where Pearl Jam live streamed the full album “No Code”. “Pearl Jam: The No Code Show, a Free Streaming Event” will begin Saturday at 2 a.m. Dutch time on the band’s YouTube channel and will be visible until Tuesday, September 1 at 9 a.m.

Anniversary digital versions of “Ten” and “No Code” from producer / sound engineer Josh Evans have been combined in advanced Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio technologies to provide listeners with an exceptional audio experience. Josh Evans first worked with the band as an assistant engineer when Pearl Jam (aka “Avocado” abum) was founded in 2006. He produced “Gigaton” (2020), Pearl Jam’s debut studio album. in seven years, and enabled Dolby Atmos. attraction Listeners soak up each track with more detail and nuance.

“Both of these albums look great in a compelling format,” said Aldous Josh Evans. For the ten, the goal was to make the best version of the disc, a bigger, wider and higher resolution; Now it sounds just as good when it comes out of your speakers as it does in memory when you hear it for the first time. 25 years ahead of its time, it looks like “No Code” was meant to be a compelling album. Experimental layers, nuances, and raw aggressiveness are amplified while developing into a larger, more intimate experience.

“Teen”, Pearl Jam’s debut album, was released on August 27, 1991 and had hits such as “Alive”, “Jeremy”, “Even Flow” and “Ocean”. The album reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart and was certified 13x platinum. On August 27, 1996, Pearl Jam’s fourth studio album, “No Code” was released to climb to the top of the Billboard 200 and also reached number one in Australia, Canada, Denmark, New Zealand, Portugal. and in Sweden. Fifth place in the Netherlands, Austria, Ireland, Norway, UK, Finland, Italy and Belgium. .