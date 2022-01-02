Pauline Wingelaar looks back on an eventful year: “Grateful, but still a lot of sorrow”

Michelle obama

The former First Lady of the United States wishes everyone another year full of happiness, love and health. Includes happy image.

Moses Confident

Quinty’s daughter had no idea that she could meet her mother in the program The masked singer: “Now I can never say that you can’t sing.”

Kim-Lian van der Meij

The presenter participates in the program Who is the mole? “Survived the first episode.”

Gordon Heuckeroth

The singer thinks of his mother who died on her birthday. “Congratulations mom, give dad a kiss.”

Nicolette van Dam

The good intentions of the actress? ‘Make beautiful memories. The first is a fact … ‘

Katja Schuurman

The actress welcomes her new nephew: Jimi. ‘You are so beautiful. Here is the first meeting between niece and nephew.

Olcay Gulsen

‘The first selfie of 2022,’ writes the presenter and entrepreneur below her post. “May there be many more to follow.”

Patricia paay

The singer shares a photo of herself and her sister in the mid-1990s. “I’m happy to live a lot closer to my family now. “

Pauline Wingelaar

From True Mother Gooische looks back on an eventful year. ‘A year I will never forget. Such a beautiful dream that finally turned into my worst nightmare. On September 30, our daughter Belle was born much too early at 22 weeks. We were kicked out of this very strong pink cloud. What indescribable pain and grief. ‘

“Yes I count my blessings even more now and yes the boys are a huge comfort and yes I am immensely grateful for everything I have. But I also have a lot of sadness. My heart cries. I find it enough. exciting to close 2021, because 2021 is the year of our beautiful Belle.But we have so many dear families and friends around us, who support us incredibly with this grief.

Read alsoRob Kemps becomes father for the second time: “May 2022 be a successful year”