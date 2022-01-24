Partners such as Namibia and the United States are showing great interest

With two more Indian Premier League teams from 2022, players from ICC member countries have a good chance of making the IPL squad. The IPL auction in Bengaluru on February 12-13 might achieve some functionality both in terms of fame and money. (more cricket news)

The T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year put on a good show for many cricketers from participating countries. Players from Namibia, Scotland and Ireland have attracted attention, but in a tournament similar to the IPL, where bowlers are so important, Namibian player Robin Trumpelman could be a great buy.

No less than 41 players from eight member countries registered for the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bangalore on February 12-13.

Of the 41, five are from Namibia, which had a stellar performance in the 2021 T20 International Cricket World Cup. Interestingly, up to 14 players are from the United States.

Focus on Namibia

Surprisingly, countries like Bhutan, Scotland and Oman also each registered a player for the IPL 2022 mega auction. Nepal also had 15 players.

Namibia is a small African country with an estimated population of 2.54 million that made history last year when it qualified for the T20 World Cup football stage in the Super 12 World Cup.

While the names of the registered players have yet to be officially announced, fast left-arm Robin Trumpelmann is expected to be one of the Namibians to make the switch.

Trumpelmann, who impressed everyone with his pace and crushing pace in the 2021 T20 Cricket World Cup, also became the first bowler in T20 international cricket to take three wickets at the start of a game.

With big names like Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer selected to skip the 2022 IPL, 23-year-old South African-born Trumpelman could become the first Namibian to win an IPL contract.

Dutch multi-level cricketer Ryan Ten Duchette is the first participating cricketer to be awarded an IPL contract. He was a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders from 2011 to 2015, winning the title twice.

IPL’s relationship with the United States has a long history. Many players who previously played in the IPL are now coming from American cricket. Players like Sunny Sohail, Rusty Theron, Corey Anderson and Unmukt Chand will definitely try their luck at the upcoming IPL auction.

Last year, Ali Khan became the first American cricketer to be awarded an IPL contract when the Kolkata Knight Riders signed him in place of injured Harry Gurney. Ali didn’t play a single game as the injury kept him in the middle of the road.

batch for the United States:

With global stars set to light up the United States as they co-host the T20 Men’s World Cup 2024 with the West Indies, the IPL 2022 could be a way to promote cricket in the country.

Maxwell O’Dowd will likely be the only Dutch player to score in the IPL 2022 mega-auction after his question went viral with IPL regulators last year.

“Think which IPL teams have two Affiliate Player spots? Long shot but a man can dream of #IPL2022,” O’Dowd tweeted.

In the past, there have been instances where players from member countries have achieved their dreams in the IPL. Dutchman Ryan Ten Deuichat and Nepalese Sandeep Lamechan are among these names.

Sandeep Lamichhane is the first cricketer from Nepal to play in the IPL. He played with the Delhi Daredevils in the 2018 and 2019 editions.

Ten Doeschat was the first participating cricketer to have an IPL contract when he signed with the Kolkata Knight Riders. He remained in the City of Joy from 2011 to 2015, winning the title twice. Lamishan was part of the Delhi Capitals squad in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Emirati Jiraj Suri represented the now defunct Gujarat Lions, while the latest player to participate was Timothy Hayes David, who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2021 game in the United Arab Emirates.

IPL 2022 player registration closed on January 20 with a total of 1,214 players (896 Indian players and 318 foreign players) registering to participate in the IPL 2022 player auction.

List of players retained by 10 IPL teams

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moin Ali, Rotoraj Gaekwad

Capitals of Delhi: Rishabh Pant, Aksar Patel, Anrish Norte, Prithvi Show

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narain

Bombay Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jaspreet Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kiron Pollard

Kings of Punjab: Mayank Agarwal, Archdeep Singh

Rajasthani Royals.: Sanju Samson, Yashvi Jaiswal, Jose Butler

Bangalore Royal Challengers: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Muhammad Siraj

Sunrise in Hyderabad: Ken Williamson, Abdul Samad, Imran Malik

The Ahmedabad team: Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoines, Winkelier Jill

Lucknow-team: Kuala Lumpur Rahul, Rashid Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Breakdown by country of registered players

Afghanistan- 20

Australia – 59

Bangladesh – 9

England – 30

Ireland – 3

New Zealand – 29

South Africa – 48

Sri Lanka – 36

West Indies – 41

Zimbabwe – 2

Bhutan – 1

Namibia – 5

Nepal – 15

Netherlands -1

Oman- 3

Scotland – 1

United Arab Emirates – 1

COUNTER-14