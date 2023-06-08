Parliamentary Questions on Israel and the Palestinian Territories Commission of Inquiry

SGB ​​party leader Kees van der Stoij has written questions to Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra about the unilateral agenda of the UN Commission of Inquiry (COI) on Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Do you remember the Dutch criticizing various aspects of the mandate of the UNHRC Commission of Inquiry (COI) on Israel and the Palestinian Territories? Do you still believe that the committee’s mandate is too broadly formulated and that it is undesirable for the committee to be set up indefinitely? So what is the Netherlands doing to change the mandate and duration, and what does your critique mean for the Dutch approach to the COI and its findings? Has the US asked the Netherlands to co-sign yet another important statement on the COI? So, is the Netherlands ready to do this as early as 2022? If not, why not? What has the Netherlands done in the past year to protest the lack of attention paid to Israel in various UN forums? What has the Netherlands done in the past year to counter the excessive attention given to Israel in particular at the UN Human Rights Council, contributing to the confidence of states in acting as an authoritative forum for the Human Rights Council? Can violations be condemned? When the next COI report is released, would you like to answer the question of how objective, careful and accurate its findings are, and inform the House in more detail about this?