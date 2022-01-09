good morning! We have listed the most important news for you. Start the day with a bitcoin breakfast.

A Spanish politician wants to bring bitcoin miners to his country. Maria Munoz, Representatives of the Lower House Congress of Spain. He has submitted a plan to create a better climate for these miners in Spain.

Buy Bitcoin easily and quickly at Bitcoin. Get started and do not pay a trade fee of up to 1,000 for your first purchase!

PayPal is said to work on its own stablecoin. The developer has found a code in the mobile application for iPhones.

Bloomberg Developer Steve Moser released the news after making this discovery. Then they asked how exactly PayPal is. The payment company confirmed that they were actually working on their own standard cryptocurrency called PayPal Coin.

Internal and initial investors sold $ 40 million worth of shares in Coinbase. Let’s read that Website From the US regulators.

Listed companies are required to share their data with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Requirements, among other things, give you openness about your shares. For example, the behavior of directors and key shareholders (with more than 10% stake) is obvious.