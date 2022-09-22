Paris Saint-Germain take out their wallet and reunite Jackie Groenen with Lieke Martens | sport

Jackie Groenen will definitely be Lieke Martens’ teammate at Paris Saint-Germain. The 27-year-old midfielder leaves Manchester United and signs for three years with the French superpower, which pays up to 150,000 euros. Groenen wants to play the Champions League with PSG, where it has not been possible with United in recent years.

Groenen had a great time in Manchester, but also wanted to be active on the European stage. United failed to qualify for the Champions League last year and the 27-year-old midfielder had a contract that lasted just one year.

After Manchester United went stiff-legged for months, a breakthrough has occurred in talks over the star player of The Red Devils. French champions Paris Saint-Germain continued to show interest and were ready to pull the purse strings. The amount, which can therefore go up to one and a half tons, is a substantial sum in terms of women’s football, especially since there is a contract that only lasted one year. Groenen had no intention of renewing this engagement.



Groenen realized that a transfer was necessary to earn Champions League baggage. With Manchester United, she finished fourth in the FA Women’s Super League three times in a row: not enough to qualify for the Champions League. Incidentally, Paris Saint-Germain still have to qualify for the group stage at the expense of Sweden’s BK Häcken.

,,There was already interest from clubs, but we were depending on Manchester United lifting the option in my contract which would put me on hold until next summer,” Groenen said in a first reaction. ,, They did, so at first I had no idea that anything would happen. Paris Saint-Germain came forward again, but I knew I depended on an agreement between the clubs. PSG are still competing well in Europe and I have a long-term contract, so I’m happy the clubs are out.”

Jackie Groenen played 60 games for Manchester United in which she failed to score. © AP



After the 2019 World Cup, in which Orange reached the final, Groenen moved from FFC Frankfurt to her dream club Manchester United, who had just been promoted to the top tier in England at the time. Groenen played sixty games for the club, fifty of which were in the FA Women’s Super League. She didn’t score for the English club.

Groenen played as a youth for four Dutch amateur clubs, in boys’ teams, but has been active abroad since the age of fifteen. Prior to her spell in Manchester, she previously played for SGS Essen (2011), FCR 2001 Duisburg (2011-2014), Chelsea (2014-2015) and 1. FFC Frankfurt (2015-2019). With Frankfurt, she made seven Champions League appearances in her debut season. In Duisburg, she was already playing with Martens, who also chose Paris Saint-Germain this transfer period and therefore left FC Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain started the French league last Friday with a 2-0 win over ASJ Soyaux-Charente. Martens scored in five minutes on his debut. Groenen has been a Martens team-mate with the national team since 2016. The versatile midfielder has scored nine goals in 92 international appearances, of which his extra-time winner against Sweden (2019 World Cup semi-final) is arguably his most important. Orange recently qualified with the Greens in the ranks for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Jackie Greens. © Pro Shots / Remko Kool





