Tehran (AP / AFP) – France demands immediate release of two French nationals arrested in Iran. Both are in jail for allegedly trying to cause “chaos and social unrest” in the country. France says the arrests are “unsubstantiated”.

Iran said Wednesday it had arrested two Europeans for spying, but did not say which country it belonged to. The French Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday that it was a French couple. According to Tehran, they have links with foreign intelligence services and have “some years of experience in inciting unrest in other countries.”

One of the Frenchmen is a member of the Educational Association, which says the couple was on vacation in Iran. The French government has been providing them with diplomatic assistance and has summoned an Iranian envoy to Paris to explain.

The arrests come as the EU envoy travels to Iran for further talks on a nuclear deal. In exchange for lifting international sanctions, Tehran must suspend its nuclear program. Negotiations have been stalled since March because the United States has refused to remove revolutionary troops from Iran’s critical list of extremists.