



Young couple Kevin Pandooi and Altagracia Reyme, were allowed to return home this week after almost a month with their triplets born on September 19. As part of their initiative, the Surinamese company Subisco has Subisco gives back, decided to support the parents for 3 months.

After the arrival of the triplets; a girl, Fayth and the two boys, Kievencio and Furgilio, the family consists of 7 members. Great joy among the parents who can finally reunite all their offspring at home, because there Furalcia and Kelicia were looking forward to their brothers and sister.

Last Saturday, Subisco visited the family at the house. During this visit, they were informed that they will benefit from support in the form of childcare products for 3 months.

This is not the first time the company has done this. On the same day, September 19, but in 2018, the first triplets of the year were also born at Lands hospital. The Pobosi family also received support from Subisco for 3 months.