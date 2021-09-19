Paralympics: third medal for Lisa Kruger | sport

The Harderwijk swimmer had previously won silver in the 100-meter breaststroke, behind Chantalle Zijderveld. She won bronze in the 100m freestyle.

Wheelchair basketball players with victory over Germany in the final

Dutch wheelchair basketball players will face China in the final. Orange beat Germany 52-42 in the semifinals. China eliminated the defending champions the United States 41-36. Wheelchair basketball players are the reigning European and world champions. They won bronze at the London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 Paralympic Games.

Against Germany, finalist in Rio, Orange has long had a small lead. After a few hiccups on the Dutch side, however, the German players got closer in the third quarter. In an exciting final quarter, the Netherlands took better advantage of opportunities, missed again and did not give up on victory.

Mariska Beijer scored 30 points. Bo Kramer scored 14 points. “It wasn’t our best offensive game and certainly not myself,” said a relieved Kramer. “But we continued to fight and defend very hard. I think we won in the end because of it. The wives of national coach Gertjan van der Linden lost 45-38 to China in the group stage. This is the only loss for the Dutch team in the tournament.

Australia pays Paralympic medalists equal pay

Australian athletes who win a medal at the Paralympic Games will receive the same financial reward as their compatriots who had achieved success at the Olympics a few weeks earlier. Gold brings in 20,000 Australian dollars, converted nearly 12,500 euros. Silver is worth $ 15,000, bronze $ 10,000.

Some Paralympic athletes in Australia had complained that they did not receive a bonus when they won medals, while Olympic athletes did. The Australian government has decided to do something. The financial reward will be equalized with immediate effect.

“This is fantastic news for our incredible Tokyo Paralympic Games medalists, who went out of their way to give their all for the country. They inspired us and made us happy, ”said Jock O’Callaghan, Chairman of the Australian Paralympic Committee. According to O’Callaghan, the committee does not have the financial means to pay bonuses and is therefore dependent on government support.

The NOC * NSF states that in the Netherlands there is still a difference between the bonus for an Olympic medal and that for a Paralympic medal, but it is decreasing. After the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, NOC * NSF said it will “evaluate the medal bonus system and see if a change is desired.”

“The current difference was discussed for the last time with the athletes and their representatives in the fall of 2018”, specifies the sports umbrella, without mentioning the amounts. “This discussion has reduced the difference between the Olympic and Paralympic Games for Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022, increasing the Paralympic bonus more than the Olympic Games.”

When it comes to supporting athletes and contributing to their training and competition programs, NOC * NSF makes no distinction between athletes who compete in Olympic, Paralympic or other high-level sporting events. level.