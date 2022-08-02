Paradiso buys land next to its own site and expands with a 5-storey building

Paradise expands. In an interview with the NRC Director Geert van Itallie reports that Paradiso acquired the vacant land next to the pop hall for 3.5 million euros. The temple of pop wants to build a five-storey building, which will mean an extension of 1,200 square meters.

The new building should offer office space, an underground entrance hall with cloakroom and exhibition space. In addition, Itallie mentions in the interview the possibility of building a studio for artists in transit, and a space where “guests can give workshops to Conservatory students”. Paradiso wants to move from a temple of pop to a vast temple of culture, with more room for other artistic disciplines. Paradiso also wants to use the new space to attract younger audiences with innovative nighttime programming and new contributions from young creators and audiences.

In addition, a renovation of the current renovation must take place. Not only because it is considerably outdated, but also to minimize noise pollution. For example, NRC writes that local residents united in an action group to have the night permit revoked. Paradiso hopes to sufficiently limit the nuisance with a new entrance. On the right side of Paradiso – where the old bike cellar used to be – a new club room is to be built.

The total budget for renovation and transformation is 30 million. The foundation has no capital for this, so it will have to rely on the municipality, funds and private donors. A large-scale fundraiser will soon be launched.

Lily here find out more about Paradiso’s new construction plans.