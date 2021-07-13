parachutist survives fall through roof and ends up in kitchen after parachute fails to open | Abroad

This is reported by various American media. After falling through the tiles and a thick layer of insulation and plasterboard, the man found himself on the floor in the kitchen. The parachute lines were still going through the roof and the parachute was overhead. The soldier was only slightly injured after his emergency landing and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“It came through the roof, through the tiles and the insulation and there isn’t even a lot of damage to the house. It’s awesome. He was missing the kitchen unit, the appliances, everything, “said Linda Sallady, the mother of the inhabitant of the house. Neighbor Rose Martin calls the fact that the man survived the fall” a miracle “. lands without a parachute and lives like that? “Martin said in surprise on local television.

The rest of the training group from nearby Camp Roberts landed safely on the designated airstrip. “There was a parachute jump where a British soldier was training with American allies in California,” the British Department of Defense told MailOnline. “The soldier was only slightly injured and is recovering well.

According to local police, the parachutist was conscious after he fell. “He had complaints of pain, but he had no visible serious injuries,” said an Atascadero police spokesperson. Residents were not at home at the time of the incident.