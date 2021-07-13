parachutist survives fall through roof and ends up in kitchen after parachute fails to open | Abroad

Tue. Jul 13th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Girl (8) does not survive dog attack in her own home | Abroad Girl (8) does not survive dog attack in her own home | Abroad 1 min read

Girl (8) does not survive dog attack in her own home | Abroad

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 57
Israel Starts Third Dose of Pfizer, 'Boost': 'Could Save Lives' Israel Starts Third Dose of Pfizer, ‘Boost’: ‘Could Save Lives’ 1 min read

Israel Starts Third Dose of Pfizer, ‘Boost’: ‘Could Save Lives’

Harold Manning 18 hours ago 98
Pope appears in public for the first time since surgery | Abroad Pope appears in public for the first time since surgery | Abroad 1 min read

Pope appears in public for the first time since surgery | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 78
Exit polls predict neck-and-neck race between center-right and populists in Bulgarian parliamentary elections Exit polls predict neck-and-neck race between center-right and populists in Bulgarian parliamentary elections 2 min read

Exit polls predict neck-and-neck race between center-right and populists in Bulgarian parliamentary elections

Harold Manning 1 day ago 56
border guard doubles security at Lithuanian border | Abroad border guard doubles security at Lithuanian border | Abroad 2 min read

border guard doubles security at Lithuanian border | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 76
Grizzly bear shot dead after fatal drama with sleeping camper (65) | Abroad Grizzly bear shot dead after fatal drama with sleeping camper (65) | Abroad 3 min read

Grizzly bear shot dead after fatal drama with sleeping camper (65) | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 123

You may have missed

Je kan nu solliciteren via TikTok en grote bedrijven doen al mee You can now apply through TikTok and large companies are already participating 2 min read

You can now apply through TikTok and large companies are already participating

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 42
Er is nood aan een Vlaams actieplan voor het bekijken van de bestemming van oude hoeves. Open Space Platform examines destination farms 2 min read

Open Space Platform examines destination farms

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 43
parachutist survives fall through roof and ends up in kitchen after parachute fails to open | Abroad parachutist survives fall through roof and ends up in kitchen after parachute fails to open | Abroad 2 min read

parachutist survives fall through roof and ends up in kitchen after parachute fails to open | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 24
Processie naar aula - Foto Theo van Adrichem ofm Column: new balancing artist for the Order of Friars Minor 3 min read

Column: new balancing artist for the Order of Friars Minor

Earl Warner 2 hours ago 36