Panic on the beach by a boar, swimmer bitten | Abroad

The boar had previously been spotted in the bay by people on boats, who tried unsuccessfully to catch the animal. When the course was set for the beach, people on the boats alerted the rescuers.

They tried to keep the bathers away from the boar, but when the animal burst onto the beach, a 67-year-old woman couldn’t avoid it. She suffered a slight bite. After crossing the beach, the animal disappeared along the boulevard towards Altea, according to images on Facebook.

Local authorities suspect the wild boar originated from the nearby Serra Gelada nature reserve, which covers some 2,000 hectares in the area between Benidorm and Altea. This coastal region is also popular with winter visitors. The climate is pleasant in winter.

Wild boars can be a big problem, not so much because of their manners on the beach, but because they greedily feed on planted crops. They also regularly cause traffic accidents, destroy golf courses and sometimes come face to face with people, which is not without danger. Wild boars can also spread various diseases. Local authorities in nearby Denia have now dusted off a plan to fight the beasts with bows and arrows. Hunting with firearms is prohibited.