Panic and sleep deprivation due to science temporary contracts

Temporary contracts with poor conditions at the university make work very difficult for researchers and teachers. This is the red line in a relationship with personal stories.

Researchers and educators worry so much about their future that they are stilts the national campaign group Casual Academy in a report published this week.

The number of temporary contracts in universities grows up and the action group warns of the damage they cause to research quality and academic freedom. The action group has recorded 28 stories of anonymous teachers and researchers working at Utrecht University, University of Amsterdam, VU University, Erasmus University, University of Leiden and at the University of Groningen.

Lack of hindsight

On average, the people interviewed had worked on fixed-term contracts for five and a half years. Some have to enter one temporary contract after another for twelve years to continue working in academia.

Lack of perspective breaks academics, the stories say. Respondents speak of sleepless nights, persistent anxiety attacks and physical complaints.

Over time

Researchers with teaching duties indicate that they perform structurally unpaid overtime for relatively low wages. Some worked twice as many hours last year to get to their research. Many teachers have to accumulate one-day mini-jobs sometimes a week to make ends meet.

The resulting excessive stress causes burnouts. Ironically, this again leads to job opportunities, the report says. For example, one interviewee said that he had twice been offered a temporary contract because others had dropped out due to complaints of burnout.

To save money

The human resources department often balks at employees just to save money, according to the report. Respondents report being given positions that do not officially exist so that they can be placed in lower pay scales. The department also forced them not to give too many lectures or attract research grants because they would have to get a permanent contract, for which there would be no money.

Some employees are in a “revolving door construction”. They are out of work for months before they can get a temporary appointment again. One teacher, for example, was forced to continue giving unpaid lessons and tutorials for three months between contracts for fear of overburdening his colleagues.

According to the report, the position of respondents is so vulnerable that academic freedom is also under pressure. “How can you criticize someone who determines your future?” said one.

All of this is pushing many talented people out of science, fears action group Casual Academy, which wants to use the report to raise awareness for a better collective bargaining agreement.