British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can count on the necessary criticism from his own ranks in response to his plan to reintroduce the old measures of the British colonial empire in addition to the metric system.

Lord Stuart Rose, a member of the Conservative Party in the House of Lords and CEO of the British supermarket chain Asta, speaks of “absolute nonsense.” Defender⁇

The British Ministry of Economy is holding a consultation round on a plan to restore the old British counterpart. However, Lord Rose already pointed out that companies are not interested in extra costs and that more urgent things are happening in the world.

“Does anyone under the age of 40 in this country know how many ounces are in a pound?” Rose was shocked when she spoke to the Times Radio.

According to the British media, Johnson considers it a great idea for the British identity to restore the old measures that existed before Britain joined the EU in 1973. “It is an important step towards re-enforcing our own national rules,” he called. Opposition parties have stated they will not run in the by-elections.

Metric System vs British Imperial Standard System

Currently, the metric system is required by law for business in the UK, so quantities of an object, for example, expressed in grams or kilograms or milliliters or liters.

The old British ‘Imperial Standard System’, USA still used to measure and weigh, mainly measuring ‘yards’ (91.4 cm), mass ‘pounds’ (0.453 kg) and ‘gallons’ (3.785 liters).

Americans usually pay for gallons of gasoline, but young Brits are getting used to it.

‘In a stone’ there are fourteen pounds and the pounds are divided into sixteen ounces.

This system contains ‘liquid ounces’ (2.84 cl) for liquid products. Of that, twenty pounds and 160 gallons go.

Johnson did not want to abolish the metric system, but to create a legal framework that would legalize the use of traditional units of measurement again.

Johnson has yet to say anything about the unit of currency, the pound sterling. It has been divided into 100 pence since 1971. But before that it was 240 paise. The coin was divided into twenty ‘shillings’, and there were twelve ‘pennies’ in each shilling.

