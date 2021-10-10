Outlander season 6 gets the first teaser video

Filming is complete and an indication for the US launch has been released. This sixth season the romantic drama series Foreigner really happens! The first images date from yesterday in the form of a teaser poster also published by STARZ. In Belgium, seasons 1-4 are currently underway Netflix to concern.

First Pictures: Season 6 of the Romantic Drama Series ‘Outlander’

The very first images of. appeared on Saturday, October 9, 2021 Foreigner season 6 in a delicious trailer on STARZ’s YouTube channel.

Outlander Season 6 releases in US and Belgium

Now the sixth season of Foreigner already fully integrated. Star actor Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) made it known via Twitter on June 1, after sharing in early February that production had started.

IT’S A WRAP !!!! Well… Friday. Season 6 @Outlander_STARZ is finished!

We also have a long duration first ep for you.

This season will be 8eps with an extended season 7….

Much to celebrate!

?? pic.twitter.com/R1qNiXHLcJ – Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) June 1, 2021

The actor says in the freely translated message: “IT’S ROUND !!!! Well… Friday. @Outlander_STARZ Season 6 is off! We also have an extended first episode for you. This season will be Episode 8 with an extended Season 7… What to celebrate ! “

So we also have the first details of the sixth season. It will be 8 long episodes with an extra long first episode. As season 6 with 8 episodes is relatively short, the seventh season of the romantic drama series will be extra long. The sixth season of Foreigner will be on display in the US from early 2022. We do not have a Belgian release date at the time of writing. Season 1-4 of the series is available to watch on Netflix at the time of writing. Moreover, the arrival of season 7 has already been officially confirmed.

Based on the fantastic novels of Diana Gabaldon, this gripping story centers on the drama of two lovers separated by time.

