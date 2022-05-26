Josh Brolin in Outer Range.

It will depend on age, but when you watch the neo-Western sci-fi series (more on that later) Outdoor beach we heard snippets of the song all the time rednecks by Randy Newman by the way. We are rednecks, we are rednecks/We don’t know our ass/From a hole in the ground †good old boys, 1974). The association is mainly about this hole in the ground, but also these rednecks.

Although the series is set in this era, it retains a classic western theme: the battle for land between two neighboring ranches, the ranches of the Abbots and the Tillersons. These ranches are located in Wyoming, but the (magnificent) shots were taken in New Mexico, where the vast plains bordered by mountain ranges are also reminiscent of other neo-westerns: The power of the dog by Jane Campion (who shot for the archetypal landscape at her home in New Zealand).

The first episode introduces us to Royal Abbot (Josh Brolin, still good and first of a series in 20 years), an old-fashioned rancher who, on an exploratory drive through his sprawling ranch, discovers a mysterious circular hole in floor. uncovered, seemingly bottomless. Additionally, a young woman (Autumn, played by Imogen Poots) appears on the property as the type of stranger who sets off events in a classic Western.

And if the neo-western decor is original, Outdoor beach also a typical “mystery box” drama: a series in which all developments stem from a central mystery that cannot be solved rationally, with classic examples lost (2004-2010), Leftovers (2014-2017) and recently Breakup† The riddle in this genre is usually more interesting than the answer.

We got quite carried away by the first episodes of Outdoor beachMetaphysical (teach us a portal to another dimension!) and earthly at the same time, with the feud between two families, which quickly escalates when two sons attack each other and one of the boys is left dead. And at the same time, the family secrets, of which Royal Abbot carries the greatest, are gradually coming to light, about this curious hole in the ground.

The central premise is also reminiscent of the hit German Netflix series darkwhere the role of hole in the ground played by a cave in the woods. Marvelous maximum confusion with dozens of characters wandering in multiple dimensions, devoid of any humor, or not.

In the second half of Outdoor beach it seems like everyone is really out of the way; That’s what you get with a wormhole in your garden. There is really something to be said for the series that fly away, see also twin peaksbut Outdoor beach let go of the reins. Prelude to a second season, but it’s hard to say how we’ll regain control of the hustle and bustle (in this case literally). But Still: Josh Brolin on horseback in Wyoming, staring at a cosmic hole in the ground. Sometimes you don’t need more.

Science fiction Series in eight episodes by Brian Watkins With Josh Brolin, Lili Taylor, Imogen Poots, Tamara Podemski Featured on Amazon Video Prime