Our great national parks with Barack Obama in audience with Mother Earth

The mini-series will be available from April 13 Our major national parks on Netflix, in which former President Barack Obama changes careers. He seems to want to be the next David Attenborough, and he’s doing just fine. Read the series review Our major national parks†

The most beautiful national parks

The beautiful documentary series in five parts Our major national parksnarrated by former United States President Barack Obama, highlights some of the world’s most spectacular national parks.

This superb docuseries visits parks such as Monterey Bay in California, Tsavo National Park in Kenya, Gunung Leuser National Park in Indonesia, and Chile’s deep southern Patagonia. With the fine and calm voice of Barack Obama, it is a great pleasure to have a little love for our world and its marvelous nature. Especially with a 4K television, the images are razor sharp, with crocodiles, tigers and monkeys, but also microorganisms, splashing across your screen. An excellent nature documentary that goes even further visually. Four stars.

