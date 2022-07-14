Ospel – Under the theme “From farmer to baker”, the millers of the Korenbloem mill in Ospel are organizing the Ospelse Molendagen for the seventh time.

You are welcome to come and enjoy the wonderful smell of grinding grain. Also, on this special day (Sunday), the machines the farmer used to sow and thresh are on display. In this way, the whole process, from the grain at the farmer to the grinding at the mill, is visualized. Like old tractors and a combine harvester.

There are also small agricultural implements that the farmer used on the farm and on the land. These machines are still complete as they were once used for grain cultivation and have been fully restored.

On Sundays, the owners themselves tell about the operation of these machines and also the story of the farmers of that time. And of course there is coffee with waffles. For children there is a bouncy castle and a handbag.

Exposure

There is an exhibition of photos by photographer Wim Verdonschot from Meijel. The photos in this exhibition give a general idea of ​​his work, such as: Ambient photos of Peel, New Zealand and Lake Victoria (Kenya), especially in the morning at sunrise, Portraits of humans and animals, macro photos of insects and other beauties of nature, the occasional building etc. etc

On Saturday August 20, the mill and the mill shop will be open and in operation, but there will be no more activities.

The shop

The shop downstairs from the mill is open during these days and it is possible to buy different types of flour, including pancake mixes, Doospelsbroodmix, Peatstekers and multigrain Vlikkestekers made from various types of grains ground on the mill. Also spelled, rye and wheat flour and regional products.

For more information, also see the mill’s website; http://dekorenbloemospel.jimdofree.com†