Oranjeshirts auction raises 380,000 euros for migrant workers
ZEIST (ANP) – The online auction of Dutch national team shirts raised a total of 380,000 euros. According to the KNVB, this money will be used entirely to improve the situation of migrant workers in Qatar. The Dutch football association has instructed the FNV union to ensure that the proceeds from the auction are used for this purpose.
The FNV is involved with migrant workers through the international workers’ union BWI. According to the KNVB, the amount will be used to protect their rights, legal assistance, personal development and social activities, such as football.
The jerseys worn by players of the Dutch national team during the World Cup in Qatar in matches against Senegal, Ecuador, Qatar, the United States and Argentina brought in 325,000 euros. Previously, the jerseys with which Orange played the Nations League matches with Poland and Belgium were auctioned at the end of September. This raised approximately 55,000 euros.
Captain Virgil van Dijk says he is happy that the Orange can make such a contribution. Before the first match of the World Cup, the players met migrant workers at the training ground, who also played a match against Orange. “It seemed so easy to get to know each other. But this meeting was very special for them and for us,” says Van Dijk. “As far as we are concerned, it should not necessarily have been in front of the cameras. But the presence of hundreds of journalists drew worldwide attention to the plight of these people. As actors, we have the visibility and the platform, which is why it is important that we also fulfill this role.
Van Dijk would initially wear the OneLove bracelet to promote inclusion with the captains of several other European countries during World Cup matches. World football association FIFA, however, threatened to give the captains a yellow card in the matter, after which the national associations ultimately decided not to use the belt.
“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”