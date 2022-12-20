Oranjeshirts auction raises 380,000 euros for migrant workers

Captain Virgil van Dijk says he is happy that the Orange can make such a contribution. Before the first match of the World Cup, the players met migrant workers at the training ground, who also played a match against Orange. “It seemed so easy to get to know each other. But this meeting was very special for them and for us,” says Van Dijk. “As far as we are concerned, it should not necessarily have been in front of the cameras. But the presence of hundreds of journalists drew worldwide attention to the plight of these people. As actors, we have the visibility and the platform, which is why it is important that we also fulfill this role.