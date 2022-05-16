Orange scrambled through | golfers magazine

If Sam Horsfield, whose attitude has oscillated between arrogance and self-assurance for some years, will actually make it to the $25 million LIV Tour opener on June 9-11 near London – twice as much as at a Major – n is not yet certain.

But Horsfield’s name was on a list circulating in British media circles.

If he wants to take part, then Sam Horsfield will have to ask permission from DP World Tour leader Keith Pelley. The chances of him saying “Come on, Sam” are slim.

And then the winner of the 52nd edition of the Belgian Open will have to choose – just like his example and mentor Ian Poulter. Or change, or stay true to the Tour.

Horsfield played the final round on the excellent par 71 course near Antwerp in 68 strokes to reach a winning total of thirteen under par. In the final standings he was two strokes ahead of New Zealander Ryan Fox – who had to give up first place on the final day – and young German Yannik Paul, who competed in the Challenge Tour last year.

The 25-year-old Englishman will drop to around 65th place after his third DP World Tour victory in the world rankings. Participating in the Majors is approaching.

And then of course the crux of the whole story. In Belgium, Sam Horsfield won 327,000 euros, or about $340,000. A victory in this first tournament of the LIV Tour – over 54 holes and nearly fifty opponents – earns number one five million dollars.

Dutch

Wil Besseling (pictured above) finished in Rinkven with a 70. He started with a double bogey then birdied four and bogeyed. The West Frisian received a total of five under his name and received a fraction of a world ranking point for his shared 23rd place.

Daan Huizing also had 70 shots on Sunday (three birdies, two bogeys) and was tied for 33rd with -4 – his best result of the 2022 season.

The four “full card” players – Besseling, Huizing, Luiten and Van Driel – have played 43 tournaments together on the DP World Tour this season. Only Luiten and Besseling secured a place in the top 10 each.

Team Orange’s performance at Rinkven – Joost Luiten and Darius van Driel missing the cut – was therefore characteristic of a year in which people kept on going.