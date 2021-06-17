Orange now wants to grow in the tournament

“There is still a lot that can be improved. You always have to grow in a tournament,” reacted captain Georginio Wijnaldum immediately after the match. Man of the Match Denzel Dumfries: “It’s getting better and better. Now on to more.”

“It’s good that we now have the time and space to grow. I hope we continue to grow,” said Daley Blind. And national coach Frank de Boer also believes that Orange should be capable of more than he has shown. “Especially in possession, sometimes we didn’t show what we could do.”

Satisfaction

But there was also enough to see against Austria which was satisfying. Where the Orange team gave a 2-0 lead in the opener against Ukraine due to inattention at the back, the opponent did not have time to come back in. the match this time.

De Boer: “In the end, I’m very satisfied. We hardly left a chance.”