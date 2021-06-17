Orange now wants to grow in the tournament
With the 2-0 victory over Austria, the Dutch national team quickly reached the next round, but it does not really shine on the pitch yet, the players, the national coach and the experts are united.
“There is still a lot that can be improved. You always have to grow in a tournament,” reacted captain Georginio Wijnaldum immediately after the match. Man of the Match Denzel Dumfries: “It’s getting better and better. Now on to more.”
“It’s good that we now have the time and space to grow. I hope we continue to grow,” said Daley Blind. And national coach Frank de Boer also believes that Orange should be capable of more than he has shown. “Especially in possession, sometimes we didn’t show what we could do.”
Satisfaction
But there was also enough to see against Austria which was satisfying. Where the Orange team gave a 2-0 lead in the opener against Ukraine due to inattention at the back, the opponent did not have time to come back in. the match this time.
De Boer: “In the end, I’m very satisfied. We hardly left a chance.”
The five-man defense led by returning Matthijs de Ligt came to nothing this time around. ‘
Four great opportunities
“Business,” Blind called. The Austrians had a lot of ball possession, but didn’t stand a chance. And on the other hand, Orange’s play was not at all swirling, but there were four great chances, two of them in the end.
And that’s exactly what former international Rafael van der Vaart criticizes. “If you have to play against a country like Austria on the clock … It must be a lot better if you want to have a chance at this tournament.”