The Oranje Heren secured a place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup Hall in Pretoria with panache. On Tuesday night, national coach Robert Tigges’ side were 12-0 too strong for New Zealand in the Orange’s 100th game in an international title tournament.

The result was the Orange Men’s second-biggest win ever at a World Championship. In 2011 in Poznan, the Netherlands scored one more goal in the group match against Namibia for a 13-0 victory.

The Orange Men closed the third day of the World Cup on Tuesday with the evening match. Unlike the Dutch team, the New Zealand opponents were still empty-handed at the World Cup after two group matches. The Black Sticks lost 7-1 to European and World champions Austria and the Black Sticks also had no chance against Belgium. It became 7-2.

By invitation

The results of the New Zealanders in Pretoria are not surprising. The team is invited to South Africa after the cancellation of Germany. The Black Sticks therefore have no ranking in the world ranking.

Twenty years ago, New Zealand took part in a world championship for the last time. At the first edition of the World Indoor Championships in Leipzig, the team finished twelfth and last. Since then, floor hockey hasn’t really been on the New Zealand Hockey Association’s radar. So it’s not part of the development program and it doesn’t mean money.

The players had to pay for everything themselves as the World Cup approached. The trip to South Africa alone cost almost five thousand euros, plus the cost of training camps, the purchase of uniforms and specialized floor hockey equipment.

Player experience in the room is minimal. Four games were played against Australia during the pre-season. In this series, only one draw has been made against the number four of 2018. The only one who has experience in international tournaments is 42-year-old goalkeeper Dean Armstrong. The captain was there twenty years ago during the World Cup in 2003 where he was under the crossbar in four of six games. Armstrong was also in goal against the Netherlands. Together with his colleague Louis Beckert, who defended the goal after the break, he had a busy evening.

Accelerator pedal depressed

Orange pushed hard on the accelerator after the exit. The team played the ball at a high pace. This provided opportunities for Boris Burkhardt and Wiegert Schut, which weren’t converted into goals. Burkhardt hit Armstrong and Schut had no luck hitting the post. Nicki Leijs’ penalty corner bounced off the crossbar.

Despite the dominance of the Netherlands, New Zealand seemed to emerge unscathed from the first quarter. However, just before the horn sounded, Sander Groenheijde received a penalty corner. Alternatively, Teun Rohof hit the ball against the ropes: 1-0. It was his third World Cup goal for the 37-year-old veteran.

After chances for Bakker and Joep Troost, New Zealand were dangerous for a short time. The team were awarded a penalty corner, which was poorly executed, and two shooting chances which were saved by Joey van Walstijn without much effort. The HDM keeper was replaced by Hidde Brink after the break.

After this short raise from the New Zealanders, Burkhardt got just a little too much space from his opponent. From the turn, the captain put the 2-0 on the board. Orange then increased the pressure again. New Zealand were already under pressure in their own circle at times. This resulted in three penalty corners for Orange, two of which were used. Troost pushed hard and Leijs was also successful this time.

Score increased after half time

Immediately after the break, Max Sweering made it 5-0 after a quick attack from the left. Just before the end of the third quarter, a loss of possession on the New Zealand side resulted in the sixth goal for Orange. Bakker intercepted the ball and allowed Schut to score.

Bakker also scored his goal early in the fourth quarter. He entered the circle and swept the ball into the goal. New Zealand sometimes tried to secure the Orange in their own half. It took little effort for the Dutch team to pull through.

Orange again increased the score. Lucas Middendorp twice assisted Burkhardt, who eventually also put the final score 12-0 on the board. In between, Troost and Bakker were still accurate from a penalty corner.

After three great victories, the Orange team can prepare for the battle against the defending champion and new European champion Austria tomorrow afternoon. This team will certainly put more pressure on them than Namibia, Kazakhstan and New Zealand have done so far.