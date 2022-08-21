Although Ryan Cook’s side have received plenty of praise, the Dutch side have failed to win any of the nine Super League duels with world superpowers West Indies, England and Pakistan. The two T20 encounters with New Zealand were also lost. The Orange team has qualified for the World Cup in Zimbabwe.

Pakistani batsmen failed to impose their will on Dutch bowlers for the first time this week. Only four Pakistanis managed to reach double figures, of which only captain Babar Azam impressed with 91 runs.

upcoming talents

Babar, who had changed his jersey with his “colleague” and Ajax player Dusan Tadic on Friday during a visit to De Toekomst, fell victim to Aryan Dutt, who thwarted one of the best batsmen in the world with an “armball”. Spinbowler Dutt, only 19 years old, born in the Netherlands and of Indian descent, had a great and informative summer. Against the West Indies, he knocked out feared batsman Nicholas Pooran in all three games.

Dutt is one of the young players who was able to gain incredible experience against the top countries in world cricket this summer. Versatile Bas de Leede (22), opening batsman Vikram Singh (19), legpinner Shariz Ahmad (19) and left-handed pitcher Tim Pringle (19) have also shown plenty of progress.

Bad language

Bas de Leede was another star with the ball. The all-rounder, who had been reprimanded by the ICC for foul language after the second game against Pakistan, took three wickets. Viv Kingma was the most economical bowler in the orange attack with 2 for 15 in five overs.

It was a shame that veteran batsman Max O’Dowd fell for Pakistan’s fast bowlers for the third time in a row. Musa Ahmed and Bas of Leede also returned their wickets quickly so Vikram Singh was only able to make a match when Tom Cooper joined him in the middle.

Reduced chances of winning

The duo brought the Netherlands back into the game. In fact, Singh came out after a fine 50, but with more than six overs to go, 172 for 5 beckoned and with introverts Cooper (62) and Teja Nidamanuru (24) earning a historic win over the Asian superpower. The mission was to do: Orange needed a run per ball for victory with five wickets in hand.

But Pakistani bowlers would not allow that. Five balls later, Orange’s chances of winning had diminished after Naseem Shah uprooted the stump of Nidamanuru’s leg and Cooper swept the ball into the hands of Mohammad Wasim. The Dutch “tail” is then quickly released.