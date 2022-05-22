Opposition wins Australian election, current PM resigns as party leader

The result is a beating of Scott Morrison, the current Prime Minister of Australia. Morrison has been there since 2018.

Recognized loss

The current Prime Minister has already admitted defeat. “I spoke this evening with the Leader of the Opposition and future Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, and congratulated him on his election victory,” Morrison said.

Although not all the votes have yet been counted, he says it is likely his opponent could form a government. Morrison also announced his resignation as leader of the Australian Liberal Party.

Morrison review

There has been a lot of criticism of the prime minister lately. Under his leadership, the country opted for strict lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has left people in cities like Melbourne and Sydney locked down for weeks.

This gave rise to many protests. His climate approach and the way his government has responded to the floods this year have also been criticized.