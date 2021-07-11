Opening of the exhibition ‘Estavette’ in Nieuwe Ruimte Velp

VELP – The opening of ‘Estavette’, the new exhibition by Nieuwe Ruimte, took place on Sunday 11 July.

The artist of the month this time is Let de Kok, a ceramicist with a great track record. Nominated and winner of the Rotterdam National Art Days, Keramikpreis Cologne and the Korea International Ceramics Biennial, among others. Let de Kok has worked with many materials in his professional life, but ceramics have always been the red line. Nonetheless, some time ago she started looking for a different discipline and currently makes wall objects from two layers of museum glass, with vinyl in between. What makes these objects so unique is that the representation changes as you walk past them because there is space between the glass plates. A third layer is added when light falls on it and the image appears on the wall behind it.

Let has lived in Velp for 45 years and recently moved, so this exhibition will also be a kind of farewell to a talented artist who has left our commune behind, but who will probably always carry it in her heart.

In addition to the Artist of the Month, there is always room for up to three other artists. Let de Kok invited Anne Reerink for this. An artist who has been doing great work for many years. Her passion has always been sculpture, but she has also cast bronze and currently works with wood and found materials. Her love, however, has always been in “sculpture” as she calls it herself, especially the harder types of natural stone like granite. Unfortunately this work became too heavy and she turned to other materials.

Anne in turn invited Carin Unverzagt to participate in this exhibition. Like Anne, Carin works with a wide variety of materials, for example she has worked with ceramics, she uses knitting and embroidery techniques in her work, and she works with clay. But she is above all a designer, and this is what she will show in this exhibition. Drawings completed with collages. A work that cannot be easily described in a few words, but which can be best admired in person.

Finally, Maria Hees participates in this exhibition, in turn invited by Carin. Maria is an artist and designer and mainly made utensils such as bags and jewelry. But she also worked a lot with ceramics. Like other women, she has a lot of experience working with different materials and describes it as a challenge to get the most out of a certain material. Especially her glass jewelry is worth seeing.

At the time of the interview with these four versatile artists, preparations were in full swing and it was not entirely certain which works would be on display. So let yourself be surprised and come see what these ladies have done and will show Estavette, van Nieuwe Ruimte.

The inauguration took place on Sunday July 11 at Nieuwe Ruimte, in the former Oranje school in Velp. The exhibition will then be open every Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oranjestraat 36a in Velp. Some works are also for sale and in many cases the artists themselves will also be present to welcome visitors. Free entry.

For more information, please visit: https://www.nieuwe-ruimte.nl/. And if you want to know more about the artists: https://www.letdekok.nl/. We find Carin Unverzagt on Instagram and Facebook. www.mariahees.kunstinzicht.nl.

(Photo caption: ‘from left to right Anne Reerink, Let de Kok (seated), Maria Hees & Carin Unverzagt)

The news easy to follow from rheden.nieuws.nl? Like our Facebook page and follow us Twitter of LinkedIn and Instagram or receive our free daily or weekly newsletter. Advertise on rheden.nieuws.nl call: Dolf Verschuren for prices and options 06 – 4025 3846.