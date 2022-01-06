Thursday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Wallet: $ 521,000

Surface: Rough court on the outside

Melbourne, Australia (AB) – Thursday’s results (in parentheses) for the Great Open Ocean Road in Melbourne Park:

Men are singles

Round 16

Finland’s Emil Rosovory lost. Jordan Thompson, Australia 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-3.

Alex Mulcan of Slovakia lost. David Coffin (4), Belgium, 7-5, 6-3.

Rafael Nadal (1) wins Spain. Ricardus Frankis, Lithuania 6-2, 7-5.

Grigor Dimitrov (3) Bulgaria is a difference. Fagundo Pognas, Argentina, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Jaum Munar, Spain, reports. Henry Laxonen, Switzerland 6-1, 7-5.

Kla Greigsburg, Netherlands, native. Australian Alexei Bobrin 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Botic van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. McKenzie McDonald (8), USA 6-2, 7-5.

Maxime Cressi, USA, Developer. Riley Opelka (2), USA, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (9).

My husband is a man

Round 16

He defeated Dennis Goodla of the United States, Marcus Daniel and New Zealand. Ken Skopsky and Dominic Inglot (5), Great Britain, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 10-4.

Jean-Julian Roger, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo Gonzalez (3), El Salvador all failed. From Turkey, Alduk Celikbelik and Yannik Madden 6-3 6-2.

Roman Arniodo, Monaco and Andreas Mees (7), Germany, were defeated. Marcus Geron of the United States and Dominic Cooper of Germany 4-6 6-3 10-8.

He defeated Stefano Trafaclia of Italy and Hans Hatch Vertugo of Mexico. Matt Reid and Jordan Thompson (8), Australia, 7-5, 4-6, 10-5.

The winner was Kazakhstan’s Andrei Kolupev and Croatia’s Franco Skokor (4). Rafael Nadal and Jam Munar of Spain.

Pakistan’s Isam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Kazakhstan’s Gregor Dimitrov’s pair of Alexander Nedovsov (6), Belgium’s David Kofin 7-6 (2), 3-6, 10-7.

Denis Molchanov, Ukraine and Ricardus Frankis, Lithuania. Raven Klaassen, South Africa and Ben McLaughlin (2), Japan, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 10-8.

