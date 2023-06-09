The Oosterscheldeloop has been moved to Kattendijke. The village on the Oosterschelde will be the center of the annual event. The game is scheduled for Saturday.

With this innovation, the organizing association of athletics AV’56 from Goes responds to the often heard remark that the Oosterscheldeloop is no longer a real Oosterscheldeloop, because the course barely runs along the water. This is why the bar has been turned.

There are three distances: 4.1 km, 7.6 km and 15 km. From Kattendijke, the athletes now run more than half along the borders of the Oosterschelde National Park. Runners on the longer distances pass through the Oosterscheldedijk to Wemeldinge and back to Kattendijke along the dike. The 15 km runners cover the 7.6 km course twice.

Departure and arrival on the southern edge of the village. The three distances start at the same time at 2 p.m. Before the “big” race, there is a race for young people of almost one kilometer.