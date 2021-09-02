Global Industrial and Rugged Computer Hardware Solutions plans to build a new headquarters in Vermont, a new office in North Carolina, and expand operations in the Netherlands, Malaysia and Taiwan.

To continue the continued growth of Global Industrial Hardware Manufacturer and Internet of Things Solutions Onlogic (www.onlogic.nl), the company has announced plans to build a new 11,600-square-foot headquarters in South Burlington (www.onlogic.nl). Vermont, USA) Technology Park. The company has grown its current headquarters from 3,400 square meters. This high-tech location is located at Meadowslands Park in South Burlington, which was previously expanded in 2014.

“When we expanded our current building in Vermont, we expected it to support our growth for at least 10 years. However, we grew faster than we expected,” said Roland Cronweld, co-founder and CEO of Onlogic. “The new location will support our growing production. At the same time, it provides an environment conducive to continuous innovation for our team in Vermont.

The planned € 40 million project will enable manufacturing, warehousing, testing facilities and all other business operations to manufacture the company’s small form factor industrial computers. Energy management and sustainability are integral parts of the new space design. Things like roof solar panels and EV charging stations for electric cars will be kept in mind while planning. The new location will be pedestrian and bicycle friendly, with nearby sidewalks. Exterior design is ongoing, followed by permits and interior design. Onlogic hopes to begin construction in the first half of 2022.

“Vermont State is an incredible supporter of our company and team. This expansion is not possible without them,” said Lisa Cronweld, co-founder and vice president of Onlogic. As a global technology company, we can find our headquarters anywhere in the world. We love Vermont, it’s our home.

In addition to its new headquarters in Vermont, OnLogic will also open a new office in Carrie, North Carolina, USA. Here the company quickly began to add new team members.

In line with its expansion in the United States, the company plans to double the size of its European office, which has tripled in sales over the past five years. OnLogic will significantly expand its engineering and distribution chain teams in Malaysia and Taiwan.

This year, for the eleventh time, Onlogic was recognized for its annual growth with the Venmond Business Growth Award. Company leaders present this achievement to the entire global team.

“Recent local recognition is not possible without our staff around the world who create exceptional customer experiences and products every day,” said Sean Larkin, CEO of OnLogic. “From caring for our colleagues during epidemics and communicating effectively during (partial) household chores, to solving global logistics challenges, our team continues to excel. This is the impetus for planning for the continued growth of our organization.

Onlogic announces that Roland Cronweld, co-founder and former CEO of Sean Lark, will take over as CEO, as part of their development strategy. He is now co-founder and vice president of Onlogic with Lisa Cronweld. Roland Cronweld will continue to be involved in product development strategy. Lisa Cronweld leads external business relations as part of the Intel nel Channel Advisors Board and is involved with several companies in Vermont, such as the Moscow Bank Boards and the Women & Institution Center.

OnLogic is currently looking for talented people for a variety of roles all over the world. Recently, Onmlogic was named “Best Place to Work in Vermont” by Vermont Business Magazine. More information is available at http://www.onlogic.com/nl-nl/careers.

About OnLogic: OnLogic is a leading industrial computer manufacturer that builds highly configurable and solution-based systems for reliability on the ILT Edge. OnLogic’s systems operate in the world’s most challenging environment, helping global customers solve their complex technology challenges; Regardless of the profession they are in. OnLogic was founded in 2003 as “Logic Supply” and has offices in the Netherlands, USA, Taiwan and Malaysia. OnLogic has helped more than 70,000 customers around the world to live, customize, create and deliver within a few days through computers to make their ideas realistic. Find out more at www.onlogic.com/nl-nl/company or at https://www.youtube.com/onlogic on YouTube.