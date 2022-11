by means of Niels Saelens

In the United States (US), railroad workers’ unions are threatening to terminate their work. They demand, among other things, better salary conditions. Such social action could push up inflation even further. This is bad news for the Federal Reserve, which is doing all it can to mitigate the currency’s depreciation.

Why is this important? Not only in our country Not only in our country social tensions are high . In other countries too, trade unions are organizing campaigns for more purchasing power. Unlike Belgium, in many countries, wages are not automatically adapted to the increase in life expectancy. This is the case, for example, in the United States, where railway company employees threaten to stop working.

In the news: in the United States, railroad unions are ready to strike for more purchasing power and better working conditions. Two railway unions reached preliminary agreements with the railway companies in September, but their members refused to approve them.

Various interest groups hope the White House will find a solution. US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Says Congress Will Intervene