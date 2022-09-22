OnePlus takes second scoop to update to Android 13

The Chinese also took second place in the unofficial OEM rankings with an Android 13 update; OnePlus is known to be the second fastest to upgrade to Android 13. OnePlus brings in stages, the latest operating system for Open Beta customers on the OnePlus 10 Pro, then slowly rolls out OxygenOS 13 worldwide for this smartphone. We do not know when it will be the turn of other recent OP devices. Previously, Oppo already usurped the top spot with a beta for the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro.

OEMs such as Oppo, OnePlus and all other Android brands will work hard after a new version is released to convert the open source code into their own operating system. This is called a “hull”. A manufacturer leaves large parts of Android untouched and changes some things visually. In recent years, OnePlus has moved to a very heavy shell, especially with OxygenOS 13, in which the OS is fundamentally adapted. In that sense, it’s pretty smart that the Android 13 upgrade is ready in a month. Especially since some manufacturers take months to come up with something. Take Samsung, that according to ArsTechnica only upgraded to Android 12L this month.

Android 13 was released on August 15 and, as always, is coming to Google Pixel smartphones initially. Meanwhile, the Pixel 4, 5, and 6 have received an upgrade to the latest Android operating system.

Source:

OnePlus