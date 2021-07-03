OnePlus adjusts update policy, it changes for you

OnePlus has activated his forum information about a change in the update policy regarding Android versions and security updates. The company also explains why the collaboration with OPPO helped.

OnePlus and OPPO

OxygenOS has been around for six years now, OnePlus starts in the forum post and the company has grown significantly since then. Not only in the number of smartphones they release each year, but also in the resources OnePlus now has to provide all of these phones with updates. This is because of course closer cooperation with OPPO which was announced last month. Through this partnership, OnePlus has access to OPPO’s knowledge and developer team to ensure that each product can receive stable and timely software updates. This was also essential as things haven’t been going well lately in the area of ​​updates and that’s what the publisher has Jeffrey explained in detail.

OPPO and OnePlus have come up with a plan to make the most of their shared knowledge. To improve efficiency and standardize the software experience across our portfolio, the two companies are now working to integrate the OxygenOS and ColorOS codebase. OnePlus says it now has a larger and more skilled developer team, more advanced R&D resources, and a more efficient development process.

OnePlus assures us that OxygenOS will remain the operating system for OnePlus phones, only the software is now built on a more stable and solid platform. In the future, all new devices will be based on this platform and existing devices that are still on the maintenance schedule will receive an OTA update with Android 12.

Oneplus 9

New OnePlus update policy

OnePlus has guaranteed two version updates and three years of security updates for its mid-range and high-end OnePlus phones for several years. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G was on a version update. This will change:

Top of the line : The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 9 series will receive three Android updates and four years of security updates.

: The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 9 series will receive three Android updates and four years of security updates. OnePlus Nord-serie: The OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE will receive two major Android updates and three years of security updates.

The OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE will receive two major Android updates and three years of security updates. OnePlus Nord N-serie: The OnePlus Nord N10 and N100 get a major Android update and three years of security updates.

High-end OnePlus phones released before the OnePlus 8 series follow the previous schedule of two major Android updates and three years of security updates.

Many smartphone manufacturers recognize the importance of a good update policy and adjust this policy. This is how OPPO expands to some phones the duration of security updates from two to three years. Samsung releases Galaxy phones three new versions of Android at four years of security updates. Galaxy business phones are getting a huge five years of security updates.

