One Small Step for Science – Knack Magazines on PC

Walking through the Ramon crater in the Israeli Negev desert, one has the impression of having left this sublunar valley. Virtually no trace of human presence can be recognized in the inhospitable landscape. The endless panoramas and the drought seem hostile and Martian. Even the basement seems to mimic the metallic rust color of the Red Planet. The Amadee-20 mission, organized by the Austrian Space Forum and the Israel Space Agency, requires an international team of six astronauts to survive from October 4 to 31, cut off from the world. During this period, they will only be allowed to go out in spacesuits, will be filmed continuously and will do various experiments. They hope to simulate a trip to Mars and investigate the problems encountered by astronauts during such a mission. A true manned mission to Mars is probably not until the next decade.