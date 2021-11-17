One blue is not the other: a new flag suddenly flies in France

For more than a year, they can be admired around the French Elysee Palace of President Macron. But this week it fell to the chief of the political editorial staff of the French radio Europe1 Beware. The blue color of the flags is wrong.

In addition to red and white, the flag is now navy blue instead of the lighter blue. “Macron touched one of our national symbols without saying anything about it,” wrote Europe1. “No one has seen it yet, but it’s a very important detail.”

Changed again

Macron made the change on July 13, 2020, prompted by Arnaud Jolens, the director of the Élysée, who had thought it was a good idea for some time. Macron opted for a flag reminiscent of France’s glory years, according to the Élysée against Euronews.

Emmanuel Macron is not the first French president to have changed the colors of the national flag. Valéry Giscard d’Estaing had already done this in 1976. Under his leadership, the original darker shade of blue was replaced by a lighter shade. In this way, the French flag corresponded better to that of the European Union, that was the reasoning.