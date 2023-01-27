Through Rob Z to January 26, 2023 – 5:35 pm

It’s no secret that the United States is a traveler’s dream, with so much to do and explore. And if you ask us, there’s no better way to explore this gigantic country than by visiting the best festivals from coast to coast. Whether it’s eating your way at a food festival in Chicago, letting your Instagram followers show off your artistic side in Miami, or unleashing your inner story geek at a food festival in the Renaissance, every vacationer in the United States should add these festivals to their bucket. listing !

Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza is one of our all-time favorites and definitely puts Chicago on the festival map. This massive music festival in the heart of downtown Chicago has hosted names ranging from Ariana Grande to Lil Wayne, and more. Lolla brings with her a wild energy that only comes from Chicagoans who have been stuck at home all winter and are finally experiencing a ray of sunshine – definitely worth the trip to the States!

Coachella

Coachella is one of the most famous festivals in the world and should definitely be included in a list of top festivals in the United States. In the California desert, don’t miss beautiful tanned partiers wearing floral crowns, crop tops and trendy bodysuits. But it’s not just about the vibe of the influencers, you’ll also get to experience some of the best musical artists featured in many different genres. You will also see beautiful works of art at Coachella!

Taste of Chicago

From Michelin star restaurants to celebrity chefs, Taste of Chicago is the best place to sample some of the best food in the city. Take it easy and don’t overdo it in the early pits, tempting as it may be – you don’t want to end up a food envious person! Incredible food, live music, and public art exhibits along Lake Michigan make this one of the best festivals in the United States. Best of all, admission is free!

Art Basel Miami Beach

This three-city contemporary art festival has additional venues in Basel, Switzerland and Hong Kong, China, but it’s the Miami stop that really amps up the excitement. It’s a cultural event showcasing modern art from top galleries and artists around the world, so it attracts Miami’s cool and hip crowd. If you are ready to let loose, this festival is definitely recommended. You certainly don’t watch the streaming list of online casinos on your smartphone!

burn man

Granted, Burning Man isn’t seen as a festival by everyone. Many visitors call it more of a community. Whatever you call it, Burning Man is basically a giant hippie music and art festival right in the heart of the Nevada desert. There aren’t any “acts” per se, but the festival is packed with the most random things imaginable, from “free bad advice” stalls to fire-breathing octopus cars. A temporary city is being built, works of art are on display and everyone is very happy. nice isn’t it?!