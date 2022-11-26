On this date, you can see ‘Tulsa King’ with Sylvester Stallone in the Netherlands!

The detective series with Sylvester Stallone is already visible in the United States, but not yet in the Netherlands.

In the series, the viewer follows the story of Dwight “The General” Manfredi, played by Stallone. After 25 years, the former mob boss is released from prison, but his old empire is barely out.

His boss heartlessly banishes the former to Tulsa, Oklahoma. But Manfredi does not stop there. In Tulsa, he sees an opportunity to restore his former glory and become an old-school mobster again.

The gangster series can be seen in the Netherlands

The series can be seen in the United States via the Paramount + streaming service, which is unfortunately not available in the Netherlands. Thankfully, SkyShowTime recently launched in the Netherlands, which also carries much of Paramount+’s lineup. And so on king of tulsa!

At SkyShowTime are from November 28 the first two episodes of Stallone’s gangster series. From this date, a new episode will appear every week king of tulsa!