Belgium will play for the first time on the fourth day of the World Cup. Four years after the bronze medal, this will be the last chance for a world title for the “golden generation” of the “Red Devils”. Germany, Spain and Morocco also start the world final round.

World Cup schedule for November 23

11 a.m.: Morocco-Croatia (Group F)

Morocco-Croatia (Group F) 2 p.m.: Germany-Japan (Group E)

Germany-Japan (Group E) 5:00 p.m.: Spain-Costa Rica (Group E)

Spain-Costa Rica (Group E) 8 p.m.: Belgium-Canada (Group F)

Morocco-Croatia

Arbitrator: Julio Bascunan (Chi)

Julio Bascunan (Chi) Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor

Immediately after the appointment of national coach Walid Regragui, Hakim Ziyech returned to Morocco after nearly a year and a half. Now that everyone is on the same page, Morocco can aim for the best performance ever at a World Cup.

This now reaches the round of 16 in 1986. The first hurdle to clear is Croatia, who were only beaten in the final by France four years ago. With Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich) also in the squad, there are certainly opportunities for the ‘Atlas Lions’.

The disappointment was great after losing the World Cup final in 2018. Nevertheless, Croatia could look back on a successful World Championship. The Croatians said goodbye to important players like Ivan Rakitic and Mario Mandzukic.

Four years later, under captain Luka Modric, 37, a new batch of players are ready. Among them are 20-year-old defender Josko Gvardiol and Josip Stanisic, two years his senior, who is at right-back.

Do you know: Morocco has never won its first game in the World Cup. Four years ago, the “Atlas Lions” lost 1-0 against Iran thanks to an own goal from Aziz Bouhaddouz in the 95th minute.

Balance previous encounters: 0 win Morocco, 1 draw, 0 win Croatia

Hakim Ziyech is Morocco’s big star. Photo: Getty Images

Germany-Japan

Arbitrator: Ivan Barton (Sal)

Ivan Barton (Sal) Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium in Doha

With just one Nations League victory, Germany had a moderate preparation for the World Cup. Nevertheless, the Germans are an outsider for the world title.

Apart from the previous World Cup – when the curtain fell in the first round – our neighbors to the East generally do well in the World Championship. The first hurdle to overcome now is Japan.

The Japanese have appeared in every World Cup since 1998. The country reached the round of 16 at the last World Cup, which tied the best performance in the country’s history.

Do you know: Germany, including West Germany, have scored 231 World Cup goals in the history of the World Finals tournament. Only Brazil had produced more World Cup goals at the start of this tournament: 234.

Balance previous encounters: 1 win Germany, 1 draw, 0 win Japan

Former PSV player Mario Götze could face his return to Germany. Photo: Getty Images

Spain-Costa Rica

Arbitrator: Abdulla Al Marri (Qat)

Abdulla Al Marri (Qat) Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium in Doha

Spain is taking part in the World Cup for the sixteenth time. Other than winning the World Championship in 2010, ‘La Roja’ hasn’t had much success in the World Finals.

Spain have only passed the quarter-finals twice: in 1950 and therefore in 2010. The 2018 World Cup was also disappointing, with an elimination in the round of 16. Russia beat the Spaniards on penalties.

Costa Rica was the last country to qualify for the World Cup. National coach Luis Fernando Suárez’s side forced World Cup qualification by beating New Zealand 1-0 in the intercontinental play-offs.

Do you know: Spain won their first group match at a World Cup in the 2006 World Cup. In 2010 and 2014 the Spaniards lost the first game and in 2018 they drew 3-3 against Portugal.

Balance previous encounters: 2 wins in Spain, 1 draw, 0 win in Costa Rica

Spain still revolves around veteran Sergio Busquets. Photo: Getty Images

Belgium-Canada

Arbitrator: Juan Soto (Fri)

Juan Soto (Fri) Stadium: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan

Time is running out for Belgium if the country is to win a top prize with the so-called ‘golden generation’. For Jan Vertonghen (35), Dries Mertens (35) and Toby Alderweireld (33), this could just mean the last appearance at a finals. Kevin De Bruyne (31), Eden Hazard (31) and Thibaut Courtois (30) are the “young people” of this generation.

In Canada, it is precisely a younger generation that brings new successes. Led by absolute star Alphonso Davies (22) and top striker Jonathan David (22), national coach John Herdman’s side qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1986 and for the second time Of the history.

Do you know: Canada, along with its home country of Qatar, is the only country among the current participants to have never won a game at the World Cup.

Balance previous encounters: 1 win Belgium, 0 draw, 0 win Canada

Canada participated in the World Cup for the first time in 1986. Photo: Getty Images