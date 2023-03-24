He’s only 58 years old, but former professional soccer player and amateur coach Jan Jab Kooistra has been suffering from a rare form of dementia for four years. To draw attention to the disease, his son Jord Jab Koestra (24) will walk more than 4200 kilometers in the United States starting next Thursday. “It’s been a dream I’ve had for years, and I want to raise money for research into the disease.”

Jan Jab Kooistra played as a professional footballer in the eighties and nineties for clubs such as FC Groningen, SC Veendam and Kampur Leverton. Later he was an amateur coach at various clubs in the area. He was also a sports teacher at SG de Rietlanden in Lelystad.

Jan Jab Kooistra (middle) with former teammates Veep Rodenhuis (L) and Henk de Jong (R).

At his last club as a coach, Noord Veluwe Boys, 2019 revealed that something was happening. After all sorts of investigations, Kooistra is diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD), a form of dementia that occurs at a young age (40 to 60 years). Actor Bruce Willis was diagnosed with the same type of dementia.

Kooistra is now in a nursing home in Goutum. It is no longer possible to speak. “Unfortunately, that’s part of it,” says Jord Job. “This disease is very debilitating. Everyone has a bond with him. His parents are still there, we are a family. Especially at this age, a difficult situation that you don’t expect..suddenly comes to us. You have to learn to deal with it, and that’s not easy for anyone.”

John Job knew what was going on, but his son dared not tell. “We really have the feeling that he doesn’t know and doesn’t care. Every now and then a smile comes through, which is nice, but communication is not possible. I have a feeling that he is in the right place in a nursing home. They take good care of him there.”

Over the years, Jordan Job has hiked 4,265 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail, which starts at the Mexican border and ends at the Canadian border. “I have a feeling I’m ready. I’m still busy arranging the last things. I still have to go across Lelystad to do some things, but I’m looking forward to it too.”

Months on the road

He starts the tour next Thursday. He expects to be on the road for about five or six months total. “I will also experience some disruptions during the journey,” expects Jord Job. “It’s snowing in California, wildfire season is approaching, and it’s a mental and physical challenge, and my father had it. I don’t have to run fast, I have a day. But how long? I can’t say,” he said.

He wants to raise a total of 20,000 euros for research into FTD. The Counter Over 14,000 Euros. “I’m really happy with that. Once it got online it took off immediately. People are leaving good stories and stories. I’m happy with the support I’m getting.” The money will immediately go to Alzheimer’s Netherlands. “That will be used for research on FTD.”