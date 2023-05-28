The mayor and aldermen of Lelystad have designated four sites as “turbo sites” to promote population growth and tackle the backlog of housing construction. These locations will soon provide space for the construction of various types of houses. The Council chose the term “turbo” to emphasize the need for additional acceleration. This is stated in a letter from council to council

Pitches

In three of the four localities, the council executive is considering a combination of project housing and collective private commissioning (CPO): residents of Lelysteds wishing to develop housing themselves and have it built together. Last week, various CPOs complained to the city council that they could not set up shop in Lelystad, simply because there is no land on which to develop plans. Alderman Piet van Dijk then promised to find places at short notice.

Those locations are now there. These are three places where the municipality sees room for other housing in addition to space for CPOs. The largest site is ‘De Akker’, the area between the Beginweg and the Zugerplasdreef, near the Jagersveld. This location has already been designated as a “research location”. Now the area has even expanded somewhat. For the municipality, a mix of housing must take place, including social rent. Another place is the “Waterkop”, the area between the Buizerdweg, the Woonhavenpad and the Hollandse Hout. Further research on the Hen Harrier will need to be conducted here, as this protected bird has a flight path there. According to the Régie, this location is ideal for OPCs and bio-based construction.

Parking space at MBO

A third site is the Dubbel-Op site, the site of the old creperie of Wold 11. 4Fusion is still based there, a garden and a greenhouse where youngsters who need an extra boost are cared for. Earlier, the city council has already said that if the accommodation takes place here, they will look for another place for 4Fusion. According to the town hall, this place also offers space for housing and a CPO.

Finally, a new location has been designated: the car park between the MBO college and the car park on Agoraweg. There, the board of directors wants to give Centrada an accelerated opportunity to realize housing for young people and students. This location is notable because a year and a half ago this location was designated as the preferred location for the new construction of the Corneel Pop Hall. However, Alderman Sjaak Kruis indicated a few weeks ago that he would soon give an update on this, mentioning the possibility of the new Corneel being located in the Theaterkwartier.

Preparations are underway to adjust zoning and/or environmental plans for the four locations. These will then be presented to the City Council.