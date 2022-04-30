Omroep Flevoland – News – “Medical conscription for recently graduated general practitioners”

There should be a social service obligation for newly graduated GPs. They must then be general practitioners for a year or two in an area where there is a shortage of doctors.

This is what GP Cees Dekker (67) from Emmeloord advocates on Omroep Flevoland’s program Het Gesprek. He was one of Urk’s doctors for years. After spending six years in New Zealand, he now works part-time at the general practitioner’s office in Creil.

Military service

Dekker came up with the idea of ​​compulsory military service for newly graduated GPs in New Zealand. There was a shortage of veterinarians. They were allowed to practice for a few years – right after school – “in the middle of nowhere”, where no one wanted to go. Often the rest turned out to please the new veterans.

Dekker also hopes to get to know Emmeloord as recent graduate students. As we know, there is a shortage of general practitioners in the Noordoostpolder.

Dekker: “The study of medicine is an expensive study in which society invests a lot of money. And then it seems to me quite reasonable that we call on graduates if there is a need. That they work in a region where there is a lack of general practitioners.”

zeeland model

According to Dekker, Noordoostpolder should zeeland model‘ Copy: “General practitioners work together with municipalities. And they try to bring people to villages and towns where there is a shortage of doctors. Applicants are attracted by ‘cocooning weekends’. ”