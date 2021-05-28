Every “Friends” fan probably has their own take on it, but there’s no getting around the problem: The relationship between Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) was one of the most compelling storylines in the movie. hit sitcom. However, from the “Friends” reunion, available in the US since Thursday, it seems the chemistry between the two has not been played out at all. “We have channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

“She’s your lobster”: loyal viewers of “Friends” know that despite all their vicissitudes, Ross and Rachel always end up in each other’s arms. During their 10-season relationship again, off-screen again, the passion exploded, but there’s a good explanation for that, according to the “Friends” reunion. In the highly anticipated comeback special, which has been premiering in the US since Thursday morning, actors David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston reveal that they also had a crush on each other off set.

“The first season I had a crush on Jen,” ​​Schwimmer responds when host James Corden asks if any real romances have developed between the actors. And it was mutual: “At one point, we were both crazy for each other,” said the 54-year-old actor. However, a relationship was not an option. “One of us has always been a couple, so nothing could happen. We never crossed that line, we respected that, ”he rings out. “Bullsh * t,” Matt Leblanc (Joey) then says with a cough, after which Schwimmer admits there was a bit of an intimate hug sometimes. “We were spooned and fell asleep on the couch,” adds Aniston.

First kiss Aniston, 52, also admits it was not easy to suppress their feelings for each other. “I remember telling David that it was such a shame that our first kiss was one on national television. Of course the first time we kissed was at this cafe, “Aniston says.” So we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel. “ a

The engines of this other couple of friends, Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox aka Chandler and Monica, confirm that they had in mind that Aniston and Schwimmer saw each other. However, according to Perry, there was also an unwritten rule that cast members were not allowed to have fun with each other.

For those who don’t have an HBO Max subscription and VPN connection in the US, it will take some time to watch the “Friends” meeting. However, from June 1 you can also see the special in our country.



