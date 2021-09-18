Omar Sy was named 100th Person of the Year by Time Magazine

French actor Omar Sy star of the television series Wolf Who achieved global success in 2021 is the only French in the list of the 100 most influential people in the world American magazine timeWednesday 15 Sep

“Omar has all the ingredients and all the skills to do it all – production, direction, etc. – and he does so with an open and generous heart. If there’s one thing to remember, it’s her kindness. Space when you’re with him ”, was written by actor and director Bradley Cooper, who is writing a short screenplay about the French actor.

Already known in the world since the success of the film untouchables (2011), Omar Si was the hero of the series of the year 2021 Wolf, the first great French success on Netflix, gaining tens of millions of subscribers around the world.

The actress is one of the artists selected by Time magazine, along with actresses Scarlett Johansson and Kate Winslet, director Chloe Chow, who won the Academy Awards for her film. Bedouinand American singer Lil Nas X.

The magazine also features, in the icon category, tennis player Naomi Osaka, Russian Alexei Navalny and singer Britney Spears. Among the “pioneers” are singer Billie Eilish, environmental lawyer Roger Cox and fashion designer Aurora James, who made her name for herself with the “Taxes the Rich” dress worn by the American left. Democratic Party figure Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the Met Gala on Monday night in New York City.

The category of political leaders covers a very wide range: from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to Donald Trump and Fox News host Tucker Carlson in the United States; From the new Director General of the World Trade Organization, Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo-Iwela, to Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Other prominent French personalities include the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo (2020), artist JR (2018) and Marine Le Pen (2015). In addition to its list of the 100 most influential people, Time marks the “person of the year” each year, usually in December.