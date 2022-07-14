Keep up to date with all the sports news. We have set up special pages on our website for football, tennis, skating, motorsports, cycling and darts news, where the most important topics of these sports are featured.

Kenyan Omanyala still gets US visa for athletics world championships

12:39 Ferdinand Omanyala, the fastest man in Africa, will still receive a visa for the United States in order to participate in the World Championships in Athletics. His trainer reported it Thursday to the AFP news agency.

Omanyala had announced earlier Thursday that he could not compete at the World Championships in Athletics in Eugene due to a visa delay. “Even if I get a visa today, it will be too late,” said the disappointed Kenyan athlete, who was due to start the 100 meters, the heat of which is already scheduled for Friday.

“Omanyala got his visa this morning from the Ministry of Sports. He can be on the run tonight and arrive in Oregon tomorrow morning,” his coach Duncan Ayiemba said.

Nearly 2 million viewers for the victory of the Orange Lionesses

08:19 More than 1.9 million people watched the Dutch women’s team beat Portugal 3-2 on Wednesday night on NPO 1. The match was watched by as many people as the first game against Sweden on July 9, which was ended in a 1-1 draw.

A large proportion of football viewers stayed on the channel after the game for the aftermath: around 1.78 million.