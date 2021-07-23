Olympics: Brazilian footballers lose 4-2 against Germany

Defending champions Brazil started the Olympic football tournament on Thursday with a 4-2 victory over Germany. At half-time, the Brazilians were already leading 3-0, thanks to a clear hat-trick from Richarlison.

In additional time for the first half, Matheus Cunha missed the opportunity to score 4-0 from the penalty spot. After the break, Germany fell back to 3-1 via Nadiem Amiri, but they also finished with ten due to a second yellow card for Maximilian Arnold. Nonetheless, Ragnar Ache made it exciting. In the dying minutes, the Germans did all they could, which Paulinho was only able to punish in the 95th minute.

In the other Group D match, Côte d’Ivoire won 2-1 against Saudi Arabia.

In Group A, in which Mexico beat France 4-1 earlier in the day, host country Japan, with Antwerp midfielder Koji Miyoshi, beat South Africa 1-0 for 60 minutes. Takefusa Kubo scored in the 71st minute.

Romania beat Honduras 1-0 in Group B and share the lead with New Zealand, also 1-0 too strong for South Korea.

Australia are the only leaders in Group C after a 2-0 win over Argentina, after all Spain did not go further than a 0-0 draw against Egypt.

