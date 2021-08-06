Olympic Games program Saturday August 7: which Dutch?

The Netherlands will finish above 30 medals at the Olympic Games in Tokyo (the record was 25). And we are not there yet. Which Dutch players will take action on Saturday 7 August, the penultimate day of the Games?

Track cyclist Harrie Lavreysen is aiming for his third gold, which he hopes to redeem on Sunday. Athlete Sifan Hassan hopes to add another gold to his total after gold and bronze. At first glance, the two are the biggest contenders for Olympic medals in Tokyo. But there is more. Metro like every day, list all the Dutch athletes who are in action in Tokyo and their starting times.

Dutch Olympic Games program, August 7

11 p.m .: marathon (women)

Andrea Deelstra and Jill Holterman run the Olympic Classic over 42 kilometers and 195 meters. And they start Dutch time on Friday.

Do: The region where the Olympic marathons are held is experiencing a heat wave. The departure of the ladies was therefore brought forward by one hour. Due to the expected high temperatures in Tokyo, the organization had moved this discipline to Sapporo, where the climate is generally slightly milder. In Saporro, a temperature of around 33 degrees is expected on Saturday, although the women’s marathon starts early. Andrea Deelstra has made an ingenious cap that she can put ice in. At drink stations, Dutch athletes are given nylon stockings with ice, which they can put around their necks.

12:30 p.m .: golf (women)

Anne van Dam, individual day 4 (closing).

Do: After two poor first days, Van Dam put in a fine performance in the third round of the Olympic golf tournament. She only needed 69 shots, two below the track average. Van Dam climbed to 55th place in the general classification. It’s four places better than after the second day, but still at the back of the pack.

Bald polosters take to it once again in Tokyo

4h: water polo (women)

Netherlands – Australia, battle for 5th and 6th places.

Do: The Orange water polosters did not really want to play the consolation finals after elimination against Hungary. Nevertheless, the sporting duty was fulfilled on Thursday. China were beaten by a wide margin, 13-6. Fifth place at the Tokyo Olympics is now the highest it can get.

8:30 am: track cycling (women)

Shanne Braspennincx, 8th final sprint. The quarter-finals will take place from 9:39 a.m.

Do: The day after his golden race, Braspennincx had to (or was allowed to) return to work at the Tokyo Olympic Games velodrome. Everything went well in the first laps against two Chinese riders. In the round of 16, Olympic champion keirin Braspennincx will meet Starikova from Ukraine.

What time does Harry Lavreysen start on his way to the third gold medal?

08:48 am: track cycling (men)

Matthijs Büchli and Harrie Lavreysen, keirin.

Do: Shanne Braspennincx showed the fast men in orange how to finish the keirin course: with gold. Büchli and Lavreysen already have a gold medal in their pockets. They won it impressively in the team sprint. The latter shone yesterday in a completely Dutch final and therefore unique in the sprint. Lavreysen already has two gold medals, but he’s still hungry. Will Büchli and Lavreysen qualify for the quarter-finals on the last day of the Olympics?

9:55 am: track cycling (men)

Jan Willem van Schip and Yoeri Havik, madison final (driving race).

Do: Havik also competed in the road race at the start of the Tokyo Olympics. He helped Bauke Mollema, among others, who eventually finished fourth. Yoeri Havik can now end his Games with a track final.

12h00: equestrian (jump)

Netherlands in the show jumping team final. With Maikel van der Vleuten on Beauville Z, Marc Houtzager (Dante) and Willem Greve (Zypria S).

Do: The Dutch show jumping riders qualified at the last minute and with great difficulty for the Nations Cup final at the Olympic Games. Maikel van der Vleuten secured a place among the top ten countries on the final stage with Beauville Z. The same Van der Vleuten has already won a surprising bronze medal in the individual show jumping tournament this week.

Once again Sifan Hassan at the Olympics

12:45 p.m. athletics (women)

Sifan Hassan, final 10,000 meters.

Do: After Hassan’s brilliant gold in the 5,000-meter medal, everyone who sat in front of the television on Friday was hoping for a sequel. A medal came in the 1500 meters (bronze). Kenyan Faith Kipyegon, who extended her Olympic title this distance, and Briton Laura Muir were too quick this time.

2:30 p.m .: relay (women)

Netherlands in the last 4 × 400 meters.

Do: The athlete Femke Bol is in great shape. She has already proven it with her bronze medal in the 400-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics. She also showed it in the 4 × 400 meter series. Amersfoortse, 21, led the team with a fabulous final round until Saturday’s final. And it was necessary to qualify for the final. Bol clocked 49.14. For comparison, his Dutch record is 50.37.

2:50 p.m .: relay (men)

Netherlands in the last 4 × 400 meters.

Do: The Dutch men’s team reached the final of the Tokyo Olympics with a Dutch record of 2.59.06. For the first time, the sprinters dived below the 3-minute limit. Jochem Dobber, Terrence Agard, Tony van Diepen and Ramsey Angela finished fifth in the first of two series behind teams USA, Botswana, Trinidad & Tobago and Italy. The Orange athletes still made it to the final on the fast stopwatch.

Are there any medal chances in Tokyo on Saturday?

Sufficient! Gold, silver and bronze are awarded in the following sports with the Dutch: marathon (women), golf (women, unfortunately no longer a chance) pair race (men, track cycling), equestrian sport (teams of riders), athletics 10,000 meters (women) and twice in the relay (4 × 400 meters women and men).

