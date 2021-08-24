Olympic Games program Monday August 2: which Dutch?

With bronze for Marit Bouwmeester, the number of Olympic medals for TeamNL rose to 17. We arrived in Tokyo in Olympic week two, again bursting with sport.

Which Dutch will all be in action on Monday August 2? Either way, Dafne Schippers will start his sprint tournament. World star Sifan Hassan and Nadine Visser race the athletics finals. And the Orange hockey players are looking for a place in the semi-finals.

Dutch Olympic Games program, August 2

02:47: Athletics (women)

Sifan Hassan, 1500 meters, 2nd draw.

Made: Hassan is embarking on a unique trilogy and will start on the 1500 and 10,000 meters in addition to the 5000 meters. “It is crucial to follow my heart,” she said of her decision taken over the weekend. Never before has an athlete run these three distances in the same tournament at the Olympic Games.

03:38: Athletics (women)

Dafne Schippers (series 2) and Jamile Samuel (series 7) in the 200 meters. If they advance to the semi-finals, the sprinters will resume action at 12:25 pm.

Made: Schippers and Samuel both let the king’s number, the 100-yard, shoot. In addition to the 200-meter, the two athletes will compete in the 4 × 100-meter relay.

04:50 am: hurdle race

Nadine Visser, 100m hurdles final.

Made: Visser is of course happy to have reached the final of the Tokyo Olympics, but she was not very happy with her performance in the semi-final. “It was definitely not my best race. It could have been a little faster, “said Hoornse, 26, after his run at the Olympic stadium in Tokyo.” I almost fell the last bit to the finish. “With a gold medal – which will be damn difficult given the competition – she would follow in the footsteps of two fellow citizens: Wim Ruska (twice gold in Munich 1972, judo) and Stefan van den Berg (Los Angelas 1984, windsurfing).

From 5:05 am: veil (women)

Lobke Berkhout and Afrodite Zegers, 470, race 9 and 10.

Made: Hopefully the two sailors – eleventh in the standings – don’t think too much about the world championship in March of this year. In Vilamoura, Portugal, Berkhout and Zegers then finished third in the medal race. Enough for the world title they thought. They fell into each other’s arms in jubilation on the water. However, the duo had not counted on a penalty for the British team. The Spanish sailors took advantage of this and won the World Cup.

Big golden chance at the Tokyo Olympics

07:33 am: Veil (women)

Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz, 49er FX medalist.

Made: Golden luck! Bekkering and Duetz enter the medal race as leaders in the standings. However, there is no advance, because the winners of Rio 2016 are at the same level. They are Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze from Brazil. “The pressure is on, but we just like it,” Bekkering said after the last race.

8:30 am: track cycling (women)

Team sprint, qualification. The next round is at 9.50 a.m., the final at 11 a.m. The duo that will leave for the Netherlands is made up of Shanne Braspennicx and Laurine van Riessen.

Made: Van Riessen (33) also hopes to win a medal at the Summer Games after the Winter Games. As a speed skater, the lady from Leiden has already won bronze in the 1000 meters. It has been 11 years since the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver.

8:33 am: veil (men)

Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt, 49er, medal race.

Made: Lambriex and Van Vugt have already completed eleven races at the Tokyo Olympics. With a considerable gap on leaders Burling and Tuke (New Zealand), the duo started as number 7 at the end.

11:30 am: hockey (women)

Netherlands v New Zealand, quarter-finals.

Made: Dutch hockey women have won all five group matches at the Tokyo Olympics. The Netherlands beat Germany (3-1), India (5-1), Ireland (4-0), South Africa (5-0) and Great Britain (1 -0). After Rio’s silver in 2016 – what seemed like a loss – the hunt for gold has now started in earnest.

What time do handbasters start in Tokyo?

12:30 p.m .: handball (women)

Netherlands v Montenegro, last group match.

Made: Dutch handball players are no longer unbeaten at the Olympic Games since Saturday. Norway, the reigning European champion, were 29-27 too strong for the reigning world champion in Tokyo. Orange will go to the quarterfinals anyway. The team has already won against Japan, South Korea and Angola.

12:30 p.m .: synchronized swimming (women)

Noortje and Bregje from Brouwer, free duo version.

Made: Noortje and Bregje are sisters. What we call, even identical twins. With the Hoofddorpers (22), the Netherlands provided the first synchronized swimmers since Beijing in 2008. Two sisters, Bianca and Sonja van der Velden, also appeared in the pool at this time.

13.05: Athletics (men)

Liemarvin Bonevacia and Jochem Dobber, semi-final 400 meters.

Made: Bonevacia races the 400-meter semi-finals for the third Olympic Games in a row. He won his series “with ease” and calmly crossed the finish line. Dobber also placed relatively easily, third in his series.

13:35: Hurdles (women)

Femke Bol, semi-final 400 meters hurdles.

Made: Bol reached this race with the third fastest time. The last part of the series did not run at full capacity for a long time, which offers some perspective. Other than that: Femke Bol has been winning streak for some time now. And this when she is only 21 years old.

2:40 p.m .: athletics (women)

Sifan Hassan, final of the 5000 meters.

Made: Will it be the highlight of the day with a nice gold medal for this glutton? Special: Hassan had already run the 1500 meters series twelve hours earlier …

Are there any medal chances in Tokyo on August 2?

Yes of course. What about Sifan Hassan on the 5000 meters. She is still a contender. In addition, there are two sailing medal races. In particular, the Bekkering / Duetz duo have a good chance of winning gold, as they are at the top of the 49er FX rankings. Team Sprint track cyclists will race for gold, silver and bronze on Monday. And Nadine Visser appears in the last 100 meters hurdles.

TeamNL has its own website for all the latest team news. This find you here. All articles from Metro on the Tokyo Olympics are gathered here.

Every day at 8 p.m. you will find the Dutch program and timetable for the next day on Metronieuws.nl.

