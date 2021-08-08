What will the Olympics look like when they take place in space? A few astronauts did. Quickly check the images here.

The Olympics are almost over, today is the last day. It was a success for the Dutch delegation, many medals were won. We are currently in 7th place in the ranking. The United States leads with 108 medals. China, meanwhile, is the leader for most gold medals with 38. Japan, Russia and Great Britain are next in line and in the top five.

But what if this event takes place in space? Then there will be no pandemic, no prevailing heat or gateways. Some astronauts have tried it in space and of course have made movies of it.

Olympic games in space

On Friday, the astronauts created their own version of the Olympics, called “Space Olympics”. The disciplines are “lack of floor routine”, “no handball”, “synchronized swimming in space” and “weightless target shooting”. The Space Olympics were held on the International Space Station (ISS). The videos were shared on Twitter by French astronaut Thomas Pesquet. Of course, “athletes” did not have access to the facilities that real athletes have in Tokyo. So it was a bit of work, but the pictures are interesting to watch.

Space #Olympic Games 1/4:

Routine sans sol – a lot 👏 to Pyotr for completing their routine without touching anything, a difficult feat!

??

Above-ground gym – doesn’t sound like that, but Piotr’s mid-flight immobilizations require a lot of experience#MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/gXAHSHHmcu – Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) August 6, 2021

Space #Olympic Games 2/4:

No handball, we had to adapt the rules a bit during the match, a lot of investment on both sides for the win.

??

Handball without hands – the rules had to be adapted during a match which we will soberly describe as intense. pic.twitter.com/dVOv3GRThD – Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) August 6, 2021

Space #Olympic Games 3/4:

Synchronized space swimming – an opportunity to show teamwork and cohesion of the crew.

??

Synchronized flotation – the opportunity to demonstrate one of the most important skills of an astronaut: team spirit #MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/Ljo65AkzNQ – Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) August 6, 2021

Space #Olympic Games 4/4:

Precision shooting in zero gravity – concentration and skill (or luck) have been shown to be necessary to hit the target.

??

Shooting without gravity – concentration and perseverance dictated this test to negotiate the trajectory of the rubber bands.#MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/eV2cSxEWQ5 – Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) August 6, 2021

Competitions

So there are four competitions where the astronauts had to carry out. Sportsmanship, excellence, passion, teamwork, focus and skill were taken into account. However, the videos show more that the astronauts are watching him. This is what makes their viewing so fun, especially synchronized swimming in space.

The closing ceremony of the real Olympic Games takes place today. Next will be the transfer of the Olympic flag from Tokyo to Paris, where the Summer Games will be held in 2024.